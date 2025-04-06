KOTA BARU, April 6 — The body of a 59-year-old man was found next to a motorcycle at KM65 of Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang, near an oil palm plantation after the Sungai Durian junction in Kuala Krai yesterday.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said police were alerted to the discovery of the body at 2.55pm.

He said the victim was believed to be riding a motorcycle alone before he skidded and fell into a drain at the scene.

“When found, the deceased was still wearing a helmet and his body had decomposed. Initial investigations show the victim was on his way from Kuala Krai to his home in Kampung Keroh,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It is understood that the victim could be the man reported missing by his wife on April 1 after he left home on March 30 to visit a friend in Kuala Krai but failed to return.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Kuala Krai traffic police or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Amirul Izham Azlan at 09-9666222. — Bernama