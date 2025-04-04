GEORGE TOWN, April 4 — The Penang state government said it has submitted the lion dance and Chingay parade to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Tourism and creative economy state exco Wong Hon Wai said the nomination dossiers for both cultural activities have been submitted jointly by Malaysia, China, and Singapore.

“The nomination of the Lion Dance is a joint effort between Malaysia and China, while the Chingay Parade is a joint nomination by Malaysia and Singapore,” he said in a statement here.

On the lion dance joint nomination with China, he said the Penang state government had collaborated with the National Heritage Department of Malaysia and its counterpart in China to complete the documentation required for the nomination.

Meanwhile, the nomination of Chingay parade has been a joint effort between Penang, Johor and Singapore.

Penang has also actively contributed its part in this nomination as the cultural festivities, first brought to the state in the 19th century as a religious celebration by the ethnic Chinese communities.

Wong said the state government has sent representatives to participate in workshops in preparation for the nomination dossiers for both the Lion dance and Chingay parade.

“We take pride in this joint effort and remain committed to preserving and promoting these invaluable elements of our intangible cultural heritage,” he said.

It is learnt that Unesco will announce the results of the nominations at the end of 2026.



