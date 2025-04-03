KUCHING, April 3 — The Sarawak government is on course to secure Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp) status for the Sarawak Delta Geopark by 2026.

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration, and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said the state government is confident that the target will be achieved as planned, with the Unesco recognition assessment set to take place this year.

“We all need to play a role in ensuring this target is met, because if we miss this one, we will not be able to inscribe it by the year 2026 and it will take several years to reapply,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house at his residence here today.

Last October, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the state government is actively working to fulfil the criteria required by Unesco for approval. — Bernama