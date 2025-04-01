PETALING JAYA, April 1 — A gas pipeline fire broke out in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, this morning, sending flames soaring into the sky near a residential area and prompting evacuations.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said authorities received a distress call at 8.10am, with firefighters arriving at the scene 12 minutes later.

“The fire involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with an estimated 500 metres of the pipeline engulfed in flames,” he said, adding that emergency teams were working to contain the blaze.

Nearaby residents have been evacuated. — Picture via Facebook

Firefighters from multiple stations, including Subang Jaya, Puchong, Shah Alam, Bukit Jelutong, Cyberjaya, Rawang, Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, and Damansara, were deployed. A total of 41 personnel, along with fire engines, emergency medical response vehicles (EMRS), water tankers, and a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) unit, are involved in the operation.

Residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities have yet to confirm if there are any casualties.

More to come