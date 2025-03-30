KOTA BHARU, March 30 — The Kelantan police have identified 66 accident-prone blackspots and 41 traffic jam hotspots throughout Op Selamat Aidilfitri 2025, with tight monitoring of major roads such as Jalan Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang, Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai and Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said three entry routes to Kelantan, in Pasir Puteh, Gua Musang and Jeli are expected to see a rise in vehicles and the police have prepared a traffic management plan to reduce congestion.

“To ensure the smoothness of traffic, police have set up special “Jamed dan Lancar” squads at every district police headquarters that will act immediately when there is congestion. A total of 128 Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department officers and personnel have been assigned on round-the-clock assignments at 103 at-risk areas.

“As an enforcement measure, this year’s operation is focused on six major offences that frequently cause crashes, including driving above the speed limit and using the mobile phone while driving,” he said at a media conference here today.

He stressed that the police would not compromise with drivers who were negligent as they threatened lives and stern action would be taken against those who violate traffic rules.

He also reminded motorists to be more disciplined and to comply with the law, especially when going through high risk areas to avoid any accidents. — Bernama