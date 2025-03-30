PUTRAJAYA, March 30 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has clarified that a four-minute video, showing two of its officers detaining a motorcyclist, is not a recent incident, but actually took place in 2020.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that disciplinary action had already been taken against the two officers involved.

He urged the public not to spread, or speculate about, the video.

“JPJ has also collaborated with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to halt the video’s circulation, and take appropriate action.

“The public is advised to verify any information with JPJ before sharing,” he said in a statement, today. — Bernama