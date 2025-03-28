KUALA KRAI, March 28 — Traffic flow on the main roads in the Gua Musang district is reported to be congested as of 9am today as more people, especially Kelantanese staying on the west coast, began returning home for the Aidilfitri celebration.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said that although it was congested with vehicles moving slowly, the traffic flow was still under control.

“There was congestion for about five kilometres at the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis border because of a bottleneck due to an increase in vehicles entering the state from Kuala Lumpur through the Gua Musang border,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the police would conduct traffic dispersal from time to time to reduce the congestion. — Bernama