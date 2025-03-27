A scheduled water supply interruption in Penang from April 25 to 28 will affect 341,708 consumers across all five districts, allowing for the connection of a new RM8.7 million Sungai Perai River-Crossing Pipeline and 23 additional waterworks projects.

The RM25 million works will involve 800 PBAPP workers and 200 support personnel, with physical works taking 18 hours and water recovery expected to be completed for 95 per cent of consumers within 60 hours.

Key industrial areas, hospitals, and dialysis centres will receive priority water supply restoration, while PBAPP will provide refills for affected medical facilities, and call centres will be activated to assist consumers.

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — There will be a scheduled water supply interruption (SWSI) in Penang affecting 341,708 consumers in all five districts in the state between April 25 and 28.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the SWSI is to allow for final connection works of a new RM8.7 million Sungai Perai River-Crossing Pipeline section in Seberang Perai Tengah.

“Penang Water Supply Corporation presented the proposed SWSI to the state exco yesterday and it was decided that during the SWSI, another 23 projects involving nine installations will also be implemented at the same time,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said these projects were brought forward to coincide with the SWSI so that they do not have to implement multiple disruptions to complete the works.

Among the works to be implemented included upgrading and maintenance works related to treated water pumping operations and repair of a 700mm diameter pipeline leakage at Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

“This is to improve water delivery in the state, critical work has to be completed, in the bigger picture, the Penang water contingency plan projects are all necessary for future water supply and demand,” he said.

The overall costs for the 23 waterworks projects in nine installations will total about RM25 million.

Chow said it will involve about 800 PBAPP workers and another 200 Fire and Rescue Department, Rela and assemblymen service centre personnel will be on standby to provide assistance.

He said physical works will take about 18 hours and after that water recovery will start.

“As the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant will only be partially shut down, at 50 per cent capacity during that period, we hope the recovery transition will be much shorter,” he said.

It is estimated that about 136,683 consumers will expect to receive water supply in 24 hours, another 163,502 consumers within 48 hours and the remaining in 60 hours.

“About 95 per cent will receive water resumption by 60 hours and the end-of-line consumers will take a few additional hours,” he said.

Generally, consumers that are in closer proximity to the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and major pipelines will get water supply sooner than areas that are further away.

Water supply to all key industrial areas in Bayan Lepas, Perai, Bukit Minyak and Batu Kawan areas and the Penang International Airport will be recovered between 24 and 48 hours.

As for affected hospitals and dialysis centres, Chow said PBAPP will be refilling their water tanks until water supply resumes.

“PBAPP will deliver and refill water tanks of the 12 hospitals and 20 dialysis centres,” he said.

As for factories and eateries, Chow said they should start preparations for the SWSI to ensure they have sufficient water supply at that time.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said all nine call centres will be activated during the SWSI where 25 staff will be on standby to receive calls.