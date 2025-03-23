KOTA BARU, March 23 — The rising trend of influencers and cosmetic entrepreneurs buying untaxed beauty products from Thailand without approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department is causing growing concern.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said these products, smuggled illegally due to their lower prices in Thailand, are being sold at marked-up rates in the Malaysian market.

“This issue is not new, but it has become increasingly alarming. The General Operations Force (GOF) has carried out major seizures of illegally imported beauty and health products,” he told Bernama today.

According to Razarudin, some influencers and traders exploit the price gap by purchasing untaxed stock from Thailand and reselling it in Malaysia at much higher prices.

“Apart from affecting the country’s tax revenue, what is more worrying is the risk to consumers, as these products are not inspected or approved by MOH,” he added.

Razarudin revealed that smugglers use illegal pathways or rely on individuals to bring in small quantities to avoid strict checks at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

He believes a network of suppliers is involved in smuggling these cosmetic products, which are then sold online or promoted by popular influencers.

“The authorities are tightening border monitoring and will take action against those selling unregistered cosmetic products in the local market,” he warned.

In Kelantan, the GOF has also seized smuggled cosmetic products, agricultural produce like coconuts, and plants from neighbouring countries, Razarudin shared. — Bernama