KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) today summoned the owner of the Facebook account “Ainon Mohd” over a post allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

In a Facebook post, the department said officers from the Federal Territories Mufti Office and the Selangor State Mufti Department were also present at the meeting.

“JAKIM reprimanded her, urged her to remove the post, and advised her to be cautious when sharing content related to Islam, while recommending that she consult authorities to avoid disseminating inaccurate information.

“She agreed to take down the post from social media, apologised, and promised not to do it again, assuring that she would be more careful with her writing,” said the post.

JAKIM also urged all parties to refrain from raising issues that could cause confusion or public anxiety, tarnish the dignity of Prophet Muhammad as the messenger of Allah SWT, or disrupt harmony among Muslims in the country.

“JAKIM appreciates the efforts of those in Malaysia’s book publishing industry in engaging with the public through this medium, which also serves as a platform for dakwah.

“However, JAKIM urges all parties to exercise caution and avoid arbitrarily attributing matters to Prophet Muhammad SAW, to uphold the sanctity of his name and his dignity as the messenger of Allah SWT,” read the post.

Earlier, the media reported that police had received 13 reports nationwide against a book author, who is also an entrepreneur, over a Facebook post allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police had referred the case to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to remove the post from the woman’s Facebook account, as it could mislead readers. — Bernama