PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated DAP’s newly appointed Central Executive Committee (CEC).

DAP, a key ally in Anwar’s ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan, concluded its party elections last night, which saw several names dropped, including Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

“Tahniah, teruskan bekerja (Congratulations, keep on working),” he said when met by reporters after attending the Ihya’ Ramadan programme with the Higher Education Ministry’s staff here.

The election for DAP’s CEC saw 64 candidates vying for 30 positions.

Hui Ying’s brother, Lim Guan Eng, remained in the party’s 30-seat central leadership but came in at the 26th spot with 1,719 votes, amid earlier speculation of an internal push against him.

Gobind Singh Deo came in at the top spot with 2,785 votes.

In the previous 2022 elections, Gobind also won the highest number of votes, securing 1,782 votes, while Lim ranked eighth with 1,311 votes.

Gobind was also appointed as DAP’s new national chairman for the 2025-2028 term, while his predecessor Guan Eng now serves as the party’s national adviser.

Nga Kor Ming, formerly DAP’s national vice-chairman, has been named deputy chairman.

The five newly appointed vice-chairpersons are Chong Chieng Jen, Teo Nie Ching, Ng Suee Lim, Syahredzan Johan, and Arul Kumar Jambunathan.