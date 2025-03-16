BAGAN DATUK, March 16 — Police have received reports from seven students of a boarding school in Teluk Intan claiming to be victims of bullying by senior students in an incident on March 8.

Bagan Datuk police chief, Supt Mohammad Ali Mohd Jali, said the reports were filed by Form Two and Form Four students who alleged they were bullied by two Form Five students, resulting in muscle pain and swelling in their arms.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two Form Five students instructed 62 male Form Two and Four students to do 200 push-ups, claiming it was to discipline them.

“Thus far, we have only received seven reports from the affected students,” he said when met by reporters at the Bagan Datuk district police headquarters today.

Mohammad Ali said that investigations revealed the bullying incident stemmed from senior students wanting to discipline junior students, but the actions were carried out in an improper manner.

He said that, at this stage, the police are still waiting for an order to investigate (OTI) from the deputy public prosecutor’s office to allow statements to be taken from the two Form Five students accused of the bullying.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, it was reported that a bullying case occurred at a boarding school in Teluk Intan, allegedly carried out by senior students against their juniors. — Bernama