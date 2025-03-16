KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 —Police will submit the investigation paper involving an activist suspected of making seditious remarks to the Attorney-General Chambers (AGC) tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said two reports have been lodged against the activist.

“(The activist’s) statement had been recorded. The investigation paper will be submitted to the AGC tomorrow for further instruction,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On Thursday, media reports cited police opened an investigation paper against an activist for allegedly making seditious remarks in a video posted on his Instagram.

Razarudin said a police report was lodged in Batu Kawan, Penang, on Wednesday regarding a WhatsApp video containing the alleged seditious remarks, which touched on 3R (religion, race, and royalty) issues.

He said the video also addressed security forces and the prime minister.

The case is being investigated under Section 505© of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In the nine-minute video, the activist allegedly made derogatory remarks against an independent preacher and questioned the police’s actions after the preacher allegedly made statements insulting other religions. — Bernama