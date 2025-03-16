KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Police will refer the investigation paper on a man who injured a secondary school student following a road dispute in Saujana Impian, Kajang, to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) next week.

According to Buletin TV3, Kajang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said the suspect was released on police bail yesterday after his one-day remand ended.

“The investigation paper is being finalised and will be referred to the DPP this week,” he said briefly when contacted today.

Earlier, media reports stated that police arrested a man for assaulting a secondary school student over a driving dispute in an incident last Friday in Saujana Impian, Kajang.

Naazron previously revealed that police received a report on the incident at 9.24pm from a 17-year-old boy who claimed he was assaulted by an unknown man.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at 2.15pm due to a disagreement while driving.

“As a result, the student suffered a nasal bone fracture and sought treatment at Kajang Hospital.”

Following the incident, police arrested a 39-year-old man working as a travel agency advisor in Kajang at 9.50pm to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 279 for reckless driving endangering others.