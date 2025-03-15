KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A construction worker narrowly escaped serious injury when an iron piling rod missed his brain after he fell at a construction site in Kampung Bukit Hangus, Jeneri in Sik, Kedah this morning.

Malaysia Jariah Foundation Volunteer Brigade (BSYJM) director Mahadzir Abdul Hamid said to Utusan Malaysia that the incident occurred at around 9am and involved Azlam Mahmood, 56, who was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle to the site in an oil palm plantation.

“He is believed to have lost balance due to the uneven road, causing his motorcycle to overturn. He fell into a ditch under construction, where exposed steel rods for concrete were still in place, and one pierced his jaw,” he said.

Passers-by immediately provided assistance, cutting the rod before emergency responders arrived.

Sik Fire and Rescue Department personnel use specialised equipment to remove the nearly one-metre-long piling rod at Sik Hospital. — Picture via Facebook

“The victim remained conscious as BSYJM personnel administered first aid before he was taken to Sik Hospital.

“Sik Fire and Rescue Department personnel were called in to remove the nearly one-metre-long Y12 piling rod,” he added.

Specialised equipment was used to cut the rod carefully and prevent further injury.

Azlam was then transferred to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in Sungai Petani where he is reported to be in a stable condition.