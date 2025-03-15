KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened two investigation papers on the alleged bribery and misappropriation of funds involving Sapura Energy Berhad.

According to sources, the investigation is being carried out based on the results of MACC’s initial probe at the end of 2023 involving the company.

“The two investigation papers that have been opened focus on money laundering activities and misappropriation around 2018 when the company was known as Sapura Kencana Petroleum Berhad.

“In addition to corruption, the investigation will focus on issues related to weaknesses in governance and management,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter, saying the investigation papers were opened under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA). — Bernama