KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Four candidates in the DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) election have withdrawn from the race, pledging full support for secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

They include Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Syn Tze, former Bagan Jermal assemblyman Soon Lip Chee, and party members K. Kalidas and PR Kaliyappan.

Explaining their withdrawal, the group said they wanted to strengthen DAP’s third-generation (3G) leadership and fully backed Loke’s plan to reshuffle the CEC for a fresh approach in facing future challenges.

“This decision is to emphasise to DAP members in Penang and across Malaysia the importance of fully supporting the 3G leadership, particularly in forming a strong and united front for upcoming elections.

“Therefore, we urge all delegates to give their full backing to DAP’s 3G leadership,” they said in a statement.

Yesterday, Loke said that if re-elected as secretary-general in tomorrow’s party polls, he would implement a “major shake-up” in the party’s leadership.

The four also stressed that Penang remains DAP’s most significant state, as it is the only one led by a chief minister from the party.

“To secure a fifth consecutive victory in the next state election, we need a Penang DAP that can function as a solid and united team,” they added.

However, they cautioned that internal interference and efforts to undermine both the party and the state government could hinder this goal.