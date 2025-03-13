KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) to expedite basic infrastructure projects that are crucial for the well-being of the people, particularly those in rural areas.

The prime minister said these projects include road facilities, electricity supply, solar power installations, water supply, rural connectivity roads, social amenity programmes and rural affordable housing projects.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the implementation of these projects must be closely monitored comprehensively, accurately and in real-time to ensure issues are promptly reported to the minister and subsequently to the Cabinet for immediate resolution.

“I also stressed the need for KKDW to prioritise STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education for rural students. Also, I urged the ministry’s agencies to take proactive steps by setting clear timelines and appropriate training durations for effective implementation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The prime minister highlighted these points while chairing a meeting with the KKDW leadership, led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, in Putrajaya today.

Anwar said the meeting also discussed improvements and policy reforms in an orderly and competitive manner, in line with digital transformation and global economic shifts.

In the same post, Anwar said he attended the Ihya’ Ramadan programme with the KKDW fraternity where they listened to a religious talk, ‘Ramadan Yang Sempurna’, delivered by Ustaz Asri Hassan, Principal Assistant Director of the Human Resources Division at Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“As we continue to strengthen our worship during Ramadan, I trust that KKDW personnel remain committed to their noble duty of providing the best service to the people. Fostering well-being and uplifting others are integral aspects of religious practice.

“May this spiritual guidance from the ‘Madrasah of Ramadan’ serve as a catalyst to strengthen our inner resolve, motivating us to work harder and deliver the best for the people. I pray that these small efforts contribute to elevating human dignity and quality,” he added. — Bernama