KUANTAN, March 12 — Two sisters have been arrested to assist in investigations into the case in which a lifeless baby was placed at the baby hatch of a private hospital here on Monday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the two suspects, aged 24 and 25, were arrested separately in Rompin.

“The first suspect, a 24-year-old unemployed individual, was arrested at a house around 9.50 am. A search of the suspect’s bedroom led to the discovery of a sealed white plastic bag labelled ‘Ubat Terkawal/Controlled Medicine’ and ‘ADV’.

“Inside the bag were three sealed transparent plastic packets containing pills suspected to be used for inducing labour, placed on a table in the room. Meanwhile, the second suspect, the elder sister, was arrested at the Rompin district police headquarters compound around 3 pm,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that both suspects have been remanded until March 13 to assist in the investigation under Section 315 of the Penal Code. — Bernama