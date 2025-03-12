KOTA KINABALU, March 12 — A long-anticipated merger between Sabah’s two largest Kadazandusun-Murut-based parties is taking shape, with hopes of uniting fully before the state election later this year.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said the process had begun at the Tambunan division level, where his elder brother, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, first established Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) during his tenure as the state assemblyman.

“We would like to get it done as soon as possible, whether or not there is an election. But the only thing is neither party wants to disappear in the process,” said Jeffrey.

“So we can retain both by merging the names to ‘PBStar’. That way, both get to keep their name and identity — Parti Bersatu Sabah Tanah Airku,” he said in an interview with select media here yesterday.

To start, he suggested simplifying the structure by dissolving both parties’ supreme councils while keeping the divisions intact, with party elections to be held in a year.

“They have agreed I will lead it in the meantime.

“We are trying to speed up the process and have it in place before the election. We have had discussions with both supreme councils, and yes, PBS has agreed that I lead.

“We have tested this in Tambunan, where I am the division chief, while Daniel is the deputy,” he said, referring to PBS Tambunan division chief Datuk Daniel Kinsik.

Jeffrey said the merger had been well received, particularly by his elder brother Pairin, who, as PBS founder and Huguan Siou, holds the honorary title of paramount leader of the Kadazandusun and Murut (KDM) people.

“In fact, he called us to his house late last year, around December, and told us to get this done as soon as possible,” he said.

Among those present were PBS president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki, and STAR secretary-general Datuk Robert Tawik.

Pairin, now retired from active politics, was among the first to propose the merger.

Talks progressed slowly at first, with both parties opting to work together ahead of the election.

In December, PBS announced the formation of a committee to oversee the merger following two joint leadership council meetings.

“So far, people have been receptive, and this reunion of the two parties might encourage others to join us,” Jeffrey said.

PBS, registered in 1985, was once the most dominant native-based party, producing a generation of KDM leaders, including Jeffrey himself.

However, political strife, particularly after PBS’s narrow victory in the 1994 election and the subsequent wave of defections, led to the formation of splinter parties, fracturing KDM political loyalties.

Jeffrey said parties such as the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) had also been supportive of the merger.

“Who knows, there might be a big reunion. People like Ewon (Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick) have expressed interest, but I said we do this step by step, starting with these two parties,” he said.

PBS and STAR currently hold seven and six seats, respectively, in the 79-seat State Assembly. Both are part of the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.