KOTA KINABALU, March 12 — The number of Sabah flood victims has dropped to 2,655 people from 916 families as of 8 am today, compared to 3,114 people from 1,488 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said the decline was due to improving flood conditions in several affected areas, allowing evacuees to return home.

“Beaufort still has 1,719 evacuees from 556 families at seven temporary relief centres (PPS), Membakut (422 victims from 50 families at five PPS) and Tenom (514 victims from 210 families at nine PPS).

“A total of 36 villages remain affected by the floods, 16 of which are in Tenom and 10 each in Beaufort and Membakut,” the statement read. — Bernama