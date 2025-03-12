KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police are working to identify the person who recorded a video of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s mother walking with her two children, which was later shared on social media, Berita Harian reported.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the focus is on determining the source of the video.

“Further investigations will then be conducted to determine if the video is connected to the murder case of Zayn Rayyan,” Hussein was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

Police have also received a report on the video and recorded a statement from Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the mother of the six-year-old victim, regarding the viral clip.

The video captured Ismanira walking with her two children, including Zayn, towards the motorcycle parking area at Block R, Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai.

Sungai Buloh police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor had earlier said that a police report over the video was lodged at the Kampung Baru Subang police station on Sunday afternoon.

According to Berita Harian, the complainant claimed she received a TikTok link to the one-minute video via WhatsApp on March 6.

This development comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of six-year-old Zayn, who was reported missing from his home at Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai on December 5, 2023.

Zayn, who was also diagnosed with autism, was found dead in a stream near the residential area two days later.

Selangor police chief Hussein previously confirmed the death was a result of foul play, with a post-mortem revealing injuries on the boy’s body. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.