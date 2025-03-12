KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — An Indonesian passenger was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Monday for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Asian koel birds in his check-in luggage.

The arrest follows increased enforcement efforts at the airport after a series of foreign wildlife smuggling busts involving passengers departing from Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement today, the Border Control and Protection Agency and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) said the 47-year-old suspect was detained before he boarded AirAsia flight QZ321 to Surabaya, Indonesia.

The birds, which belong to the Cuculidae family, were found concealed inside five separate polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes within his suitcase, the Border Control and Protection Agency said.

“Upon detention and questioning, the suspect failed to produce any document authorising him to export the wildlife animals that are estimated to be valued at RM65,000,” the agency stated.

The suspect has been remanded for four days starting March 11, according to Perhilitan.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 71 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, which prohibits the export of protected wildlife without a special permit.

The arrest comes just days after Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad inspected wildlife enforcement efforts at KLIA2.

In response to the recent crackdown, the Border Control and Protection Agency warned that it would take firm action against anyone attempting to smuggle wildlife, emphasising its commitment to protecting Malaysia’s biodiversity.

The public is encouraged to report wildlife smuggling activities by contacting Perhilitan via its hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or through its official website.