SIBU, March 12 — A 12-foot-long stray python weighing six kilograms was safely captured by the Sibu Jaya Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in Taman Kristal Phase 2 here this afternoon.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said a two-member team from the Sibu Jaya station was dispatched to the residential area after receiving a distress call at 12.47pm.

“Our team responded swiftly, arriving at the scene within two minutes. The python was found in a bush in front of the caller’s house,” Andy said in a statement today.

Using a snake-catching tool, the rescue personnel safely secured the reptile, bringing the situation under control by 1.09pm.

The python was later released into its natural habitat, away from residential areas, to ensure public safety, Andy added. — The Borneo Post