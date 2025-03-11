GEORGE TOWN, March 11 — A suspect was shot dead in a gunfight with police while attempting to escape on his motorcycle early this morning in Machang Bubok.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was patrolling Jalan Gajah Mati at about 2.20am when they spotted the suspect behaving suspiciously.

“They approached the man, who was riding a Yamaha Legend motorcycle, and ordered him to stop while identifying themselves as police. However, instead of complying, the suspect sped off,” he said in a statement today.

He said police pursued the suspect, and as they attempted to overtake his motorcycle, he suddenly opened fire on them.

“The suspect fired several shots at the officers, prompting them to return fire until he collapsed,” he said.

After confirming the suspect was no longer moving, officers approached him and found a Glock pistol along with substances believed to be heroin.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, had no identification documents and is suspected to be a foreigner.

Hamzah said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 8 of the Firearms Act, and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking.