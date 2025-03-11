SIBU, March 11 — A man who was reported missing in Song, Kapit since last Friday was found drowned in Sungai Rajang, near Emma Fort in the Kanowit district this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie, said the victim, identified as Bujang Zainuddin, 44, was found floating in the middle of the river, nearly 56 kilometres from his home in Nanga Nyimoh, Sungai Katibas.

He said upon receiving the call at 2.14 pm, a special operations team from the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was deployed to the location to recover the victim’s body from the river.

“The team, together with the police, discovered a body floating in Sungai Rajang and brought it to the Kanowit jetty. The body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement yesterday evening.

The victim, who was said to have health problems, was reported missing by his family today after efforts to locate him since last Friday had been in vain. — Bernama