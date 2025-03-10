KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to record statements from 23 new witnesses as part of its investigation into corruption and money laundering cases linked to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Berita Harian (BH) reported today that a source revealed the MACC is working to complete all interviews with the individuals involved before taking further action.

The source also told the Malay daily that more than 30 witnesses are required in this case.

“So far, 23 additional witnesses need to provide their statements. These are new witnesses in the ongoing investigation,” the source was quoted as saying by BH.

BH understands that around four to five witnesses are currently having their statements recorded.

Last Friday, investigators interviewed a doctor with the title Datuk at a hospital in Petaling Jaya who had treated Ismail Sabri. The MACC sought to assess the health condition of the Bera MP.

It was previously reported that the MACC had summoned Ismail Sabri to have his statement recorded last Wednesday. The session was then postponed to Friday and has now been rescheduled to March 13 due to his health condition.