KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Gerak Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat Secretariat (SGGMSR) has lodged a police report against an ex-MP for allegedly defaming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

SGGMSR secretary Maj (R) Razali Zakaria lodged the report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 3 pm today.

He claimed that the ex-MP had defamed the Prime Minister by alleging that Anwar had instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which led to the discovery of RM170 million in cash.

“Additionally, he also spread false claims that the government was using the MACC as a tool to intimidate MPs who do not support the government.

“We hope the police will conduct an immediate investigation against him, as such slander can create negative perceptions and tarnish the government’s reputation,” he told the media after lodging the report here today.

Razali said his organisation hoped the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would reach out to the relevant social media companies to remove the content, which he claimed had been viewed by over 500,000 people.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed the report had been lodged. — Bernama