KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) personnel must revisit the agency’s founding principles by acting as strategic thinkers and catalysts for change to ensure the Bumiputera struggle remains relevant and competitive, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, in a statement on his official Facebook page, said MARA was not merely an organisation but a movement that required active involvement from its personnel in planning for the future and expanding the legacy built over the years.

“We cannot be trapped in a comfort zone, merely carrying out administrative routines. We must not only preserve MARA’s legacy but also strive to expand it,” he said at the MARA Qiadah Discourse at Premiera Hotel here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said MARA’s success must continue to be enhanced, and it was the responsibility of its personnel to elevate the institution further for the benefit of future generations.

“MARA has achieved great success thus far, and it is now up to its personnel to take it to greater heights,” he said. — Bernama