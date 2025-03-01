KUALA LUMPUR, March 1— The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to summon former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob once more to assist in investigations into several corruption and money laundering cases.

The MACC had already taken a statement from the Bera MP last week, Sinar Harian reported today, citing unnamed sources.

According to the news report, the anti-corruption body did not rule out summoning Ismail Sabri again, but it would depend on circumstances such as his health as the latter had been recently hospitalised.

The MACC had remanded four former officials linked to Ismail, including two individuals with the ‘Datuk’ title, on February 21 on suspicion of involvement in corruption.

Besides the four, the MACC also arrested an assistant to a special officer as well as an executive officer from a foundation.

In a statement last Thursday, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said that eight more witnesses would be called soon to assist in the investigation involving the four officials linked to Ismail Sabri.