SHAH ALAM, March 1 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged PKR members contesting in the party elections to campaign based on their own merit rather than associating themselves with his leadership.

The Star quoted him warning candidates against using his name to bolster their campaign, saying candidates should not be labelled as the “prime minister’s or party president’s choices”.

“You have to remember that we are carrying a very big mandate which is being challenged at the federal level,” Anwar reportedly said in his speech at the launch of the Selangor PKR division annual general meetings last night.

“Campaign on your own strength, idealism and party struggles. Campaign on the agenda and programmes implemented,” he said, referring to those who associated themselves with him in party elections.

Anwar also called for inclusivity in the upcoming party polls, expected in May, saying division leadership should reflect Malaysia’s multiracial makeup.

“I urge all members to understand this. Ensure representation from all communities. Some divisions may have 20 per cent Chinese and 10 per cent Indian members, while others may have none at all.

"This should be considered in the elections in line with the spirit of the Constitution,” he was quoted saying by Bernama.

He also reminded candidates not to misuse government positions for personal gain, urging them to rely on their capabilities and principles instead.

Anwar acknowledged that he had previously suggested the party’s top two positions remain uncontested but emphasised that democracy must be upheld in PKR.

He noted that discussions had been held on the matter, drawing comparisons to Umno’s decision to avoid contests for its top leadership to maintain stability before the general election.

“I think that is rational,” he said, adding that PKR had endured betrayals in the past but had emerged stronger.