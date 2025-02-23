KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Calls to limit Sabah elections to local parties are misguided, says Perikatan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He criticised Sabah-based parties pushing for exclusivity, saying these same parties collaborate with national coalitions in the state government.

“It is contradictory for these parties to promote exclusivity while forming alliances with national coalitions,” he said, according to The Star.

“This cooperation undercuts the argument that national parties should not be involved in Sabah’s political landscape,” he added.

Hamzah made these remarks at Perikatan’s Jelajah Rakyat event in Dewan Gum Gum, Sandakan, as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which consists of seven local parties, continues working with Pakatan Harapan in the state government.

Pakatan Harapan comprises four national parties: PKR, DAP, Amanah and Upko.

He said governance should focus on addressing the people’s concerns rather than the geographical origin of political parties.

“We believe that whatever we do, whatever struggle we take on, it is meant for the people. It does not matter whether they come from the peninsula or Sabah,” said Hamzah, who is also Bersatu deputy president.

Perikatan vice-president and Sabah Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said attention should be on solving Sabah’s pressing issues, including water supply disruptions, frequent power outages, and deteriorating roads.

He criticised parties that campaign on defending Sabah’s rights but fail to act once in power.

“Matters like the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Sabah’s revenue rights are often politicised during elections but abandoned when it is time for action,” he said.

He said governance should be about solutions, not empty slogans, accusing some parties of using Sabah’s rights as a political tool.

Despite being in the opposition, he said Perikatan’s Jelajah Rakyat tour has gained traction among Sabahans, reflecting a growing demand for change.

“We will continue moving across different areas and let the people evaluate.

“Our goal is to present a credible alternative to Sabahans, focusing on policies that directly address the state’s long-standing issues,” he said.