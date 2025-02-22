PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The incident involving a girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a mosque in Selangor should serve as a lesson to other mosques on the need to enhance security measures at their respective premises.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the incident requires a thorough investigation and stressed the need for firm action by the authorities.

“I hope that if the suspect is proven to be involved (sexually assaulted the victim), strict action must be taken by the authorities as a lesson to all,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Na’im also said that the decision by the Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee Dr Muhammad Fahmi Ngah to report the incident to the Selangor Police Chief was appropriate, but called all parties to remain calm and leave the matter to the authorities.

Several videos went viral on social media today showing a man sneaking into the women’s prayer room at a mosque in Batang Kali, Selangor before hugging a girl and taking her out of the room.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old boy and are investigating the case under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama