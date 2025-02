KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been hospitalised after collapsing at his residence early this morning.

His press secretary, Azran Fitri Abdul Rahim confirmed the incident and stated that Ismail Sabri is currently in stable condition.

“I was informed that Datuk Seri (Ismail) collapsed at home and was taken to the hospital around 2.30 am for treatment,” he told Bernama.

He urged the public to pray for the health of the Bera MP. — Bernama