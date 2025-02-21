KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Police have reportedly arrested a 19-year-old suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl at a mosque in Batang Kali, Selangor, this morning.

Free Malaysia Today cited Hulu Selangor police chief Ahmad Faizal Tahrim saying the youth will be brought to the Kuala Kubu Bharu magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand application.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning if found guilty.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal was quoted confirming that the police received a report on the incident at Masjid Jamek Sungai Masin in Batang Kali, Selangor.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage went viral, showing a man sneaking into the women’s prayer area of the mosque before grabbing the girl while she was performing her morning prayers behind a congregation of women.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with netizens urging police to swiftly arrest the suspect and conduct a thorough investigation.