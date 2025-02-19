KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Public caning for Shariah offences is carried out outside the confines of prison in a closed-door setting, Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic affairs was clarifying the misperception of the sentence, which many confused as taking place in the open before crowds of people.

“Caning, within the context of Shariah law practised in Malaysia, is based on Islamic law, which emphasises repentance, education, and fairness for all involved parties.

“As an important clarification, caning carried out in the Shariah Courts of Malaysia is not categorised as public punishment but rather as caning conducted outside of prison. This punishment is carried out in a closed setting while adhering to health and safety guidelines,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

He said caning in Islam is meant to be educational and rehabilitative and not physically harmful.

In implementing this punishment, Na’im said the government takes an approach that aligns with internationally recognised human rights standards while maintaining the enforcement of Shariah law, which plays a role in shaping moral and ethical values in society.

“The execution of caning outside of prison follows guidelines established jointly by the Prison Department and the Health Ministry,” he said.

Na’im said the government remains open to reassessing the implementation of caning through academic research and discussions with legal experts and stakeholders to ensure its relevance to current developments and its alignment with the needs of the Shariah justice system.

“As a multiracial and multi-religious country, Malaysia consistently ensures that the implementation of punishments is based on the principles of social justice and respects individual rights without compromising the moral and ethical values embedded in the Shariah legal system,” he said.

The first Shariah public caning in Malaysia was performed last December on a father of five inside a mosque in Terengganu for repeat khalwat (close proximity) offences.



