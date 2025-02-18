KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The National Remote Sensing Satellite Development Programme (PSPJN) is expected to begin operations in 2028, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

He said once the satellite begins operations, off-take payments will be made periodically, based on the amount of data received and certified by the government.

“This approach allows the government to ensure that payments are reasonable and commensurate with the value of the data obtained, while also encouraging companies to maintain high quality standards in delivering satellite data.

“These requirements will be further refined with the bidding companies when finalising the concession agreement documents,” he said during Ministerial Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question by Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) who wanted to know the current status of the PSPJN programme under the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) and when it would be ready for launch, following UzmaSat-1, a high-resolution satellite launched by the Uzma Berhad group this year.

PSPJN is a continuation of the government’s efforts to ensure that the country’s capabilities and capacity in the field of space technology continue to be strengthened in line with the implementation of the National Space Policy 2030.

The purpose of implementing PSPJN, among others, is to strengthen the country’s ownership of strategic data through the country’s own satellite operation, reduce the country’s dependence on external data sources and satellite technology, and ensure that the country’s sovereignty and security are strengthened through the space technology sector.

Chang said that the government is currently in the negotiation phase with the selected bidding companies to ensure that each project requirement is met systematically and comprehensively.

He said that in an effort to ensure the effectiveness and success of the PSPJN program, the government together with the bidding companies will hold a Value Management Laboratory starting today until Friday (21 Feb).

“This laboratory will be a platform to discuss in depth aspects of project implementation, with an emphasis on cost and resource optimization as well as the implementation of early mitigation measures to manage any risks that may arise,” he said.



Responding to a supplementary question from Young Syefura on the status of the country’s readiness in the context of participation or ratification of treaties under the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, Chang said the Malaysian Space Authority meeting had agreed for the country to ratify and join two space treaties.

The two space treaties are the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, 1967 and the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space 1975.

The Tanjong Malim Member of Parliament said the country’s participation in the two treaties was a major step to demonstrate the country’s transparency in managing its space programme which always emphasises safety and focuses on peace.

“The participation is also in line with efforts and commitment to protect national interests and to give a clear diplomatic signal to the whole world, including ASEAN, that Malaysia is committed to being a country that is responsible for its space activities.

“This will enhance the country’s reputation as a new space nation, Space Emerging Countries, apart from being able to be an instrument of national security, especially from space incidents,” he said. — Bernama