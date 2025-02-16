KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A 69-year-old woman died after her car collided with a lorry while she was taking her injured son to Hospital Jitra at the Hosba traffic light intersection in Jitra yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Kubang Pasu district police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the accident occurred at about 2pm and involved an Isuzu lorry and a Perodua Axia.

“Initial investigations found that the lorry was heading from Jitra towards Kubang Betong and was making a right turn at the Hosba traffic light when the signal was green.

“At the same time, the Perodua Axia driven by the victim approached from the opposite direction and did not stop despite the red light, leading to a collision with the lorry,” he said in a statement today.

The woman initially planned to take her 47-year-old son to Changlun Health Clinic after he was injured in a motorcycle fall, but the facility was closed for the weekend. She then decided to head to Hospital Jitra instead.

Mohd Redzuan said the woman succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at Hospital Jitra.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.