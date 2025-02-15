KUCHING, Feb 15 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas led 4,000 party members in a show of support for Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg as party president.

At the PBB Convention held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today, Uggah announced Abang Johari was retained as the party’s president for the next term.

“All 82 branches of PBB have unanimously decided to maintain Abang Johari as the president of PBB.

“He has been re-elected unopposed, and we have full confidence in his leadership,” he said.

Uggah highlighted Sarawak’s progress under Abang Johari’s stewardship, citing key milestones such as the establishment of AirBorneo, Sarawak’s own airline, and the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund, which now holds RM8 billion in assets.

He also noted Sarawak’s recognition by the World Bank as a high-income state with revenue reaching a record RM14.2 billion in 2023, and other achievements including the state’s acquisition of Bintulu Port and its majority stake in Affin Bank.

“These successes did not happen by chance or magic. I remember some in the opposition dismissing them as mere talk but today, we can see the reality. It is happening, and is being seen and felt by all of us,” he said.

Describing Abang Johari as a bold and visionary leader, he credited him with not only safeguarding Sarawak’s rights but also driving its economic and technological transformation.

“Like a great ship, PBB has a strong, capable and fearless captain at the helm — that leader is no other than Abang Johari.

“He stands firm, never yields on our continental shelf, and leads with integrity, vision and intelligence to secure Sarawak’s future,” he said.

Uggah reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to Abang Johari’s leadership, vowing full support for his continued presidency.

“Under his leadership, PBB remains the pillar of Sarawak’s stability, prosperity and sustainability. We will fully stand behind him — you (Abang Johari) will never walk alone,” he declared. — The Borneo Post