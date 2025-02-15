KUANTAN, Feb 15 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has urged authorities to swiftly arrest the individual responsible for the murder of a woman whose body was found near the Tanjung Lumpur bridge yesterday.

In a statement via the Pahang royal office’s Facebook page, the ruler condemned the killing as “cruel and inhumane”, stressing that the perpetrator must be brought to justice and face appropriate punishment.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, visited the victim’s family at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan to offer their condolences.

The Sultan also extended his sympathies to the victim’s husband, Afiq Akhmal Nudin, 31, offering words of encouragement during the visit.

Yesterday, Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said a suspect had been identified and a manhunt was underway.

He said the suspect, a 37-year-old man with a criminal record, lived in the district but was not related to the victim, who was a food seller.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had ordered food from the woman and had met her at the location to pay for it in cash.

Police also found that the victim’s jewellery was missing, and there were signs of injury on her body.