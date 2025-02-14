PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — The Home Ministry (MOHA) will prepare a Cabinet memorandum following the government’s decision to amend the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736), said its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said he had asked the Secretary-General of the Home Ministry Datuk Awang Alik Jeman to assist in the preparation of the Cabinet memorandum and the matter would be followed up with an engagement session with stakeholders.

“Once the Cabinet has agreed, we will engage with all stakeholders including peaceful assembly activists, Members of Parliament, then we will work out the amended metrics and we will table it in Parliament,” Saifuddin told reporters after officiating the National Registration Innovation Award 2024, here yesterday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said the government has agreed to amend Act 736 to facilitate and assist in the implementation of any peaceful assembly in the country.

He said the amendments scheduled for the next Parliament session, among others, would remove Section 11 of the act, which involves the requirement for the consent of the owners or owners of assembly locations.

However, Anwar said organisers should inform the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) within five days before the rally is held to enable the authorities to maintain security, control and traffic.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution stressed that the Madani Government was always open and does not restrict any public gatherings that the people want to hold.

He said a total of 10,000 gatherings were notified to the police in 2023 with 98 per cent of the gatherings taking place without restrictions.

“In 2024, more than 7,000 notifications were received and 99 per cent were allowed. Only one or one percent of the gatherings faced issues because of the location without the permission of the premises owner, not because of the government’s restrictive actions,” he said. — Bernama