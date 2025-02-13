KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Government MPs have received a special allocation from the prime minister amounting to RM1.7 million for parliamentary constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia and RM2.2 million for those in Sabah and Sarawak.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the allocation was provided to them from 2023 until last year, according to a report in Buletin TV3 today.

She explained that parliamentary constituency allocations serve as a supplement to the funding provided under Malaysia’s five-year development plans.

“The provision and disbursement of this allocation follow existing policies and are subject to the government’s current financial capacity,” she said in a parliamentary reply to Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN-Temerloh).

Dr Zaliha further noted that this is not the only allocation available for parliamentary constituency development, as various ministries and statutory bodies, such as regional development authorities, also provide funding.

“When combined, these allocations exceed the Prime Minister’s Special Allocation for parliamentary constituencies,” she added.