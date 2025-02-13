SEREMBAN, Feb 13 — Five men were killed in a road crash involving three vehicles at KM 6 Jalan Bahau-Rompin last night.

Jempol District Police Chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the crash, which occurred at 9 pm involved a Perodua Axia, a Toyota Mark X and a Ford Ranger, where four of the victims died at the scene while another during treatment at the Kuala Pilah Hospital.

He said that based on preliminary investigations, the crash occurred when the 31-year-old driver of the Perodua Axia, with three passengers aged 16, 18 and 19, travelling from Rompin towards Bahau collided with a Toyota Mark X car driven by a 51-year-old man.

The impact caused the Perodua Axia to spin before an oncoming Ford Ranger driven by a 43-year-old man crashed into it,

He said the driver of the Perodua Axia and two passengers in the car, as well as the driver of the Toyota Mark X died at the scene due to serious head and leg injuries.

The other victim killed in the crash was the rear passenger in the Perodua Axia. He died during treatment at the Kuala Pilah Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured in the crash, said Hoo, adding that the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama