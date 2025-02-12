PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today said he is considering filing a second application for a royal pardon for his imprisoned client Datuk Seri Najib Razak, but with the intention of continuing to seek for his client to be placed under house arrest under a purported royal addendum.

Najib claims that the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong had issued an “addendum” or add-on document, ordering him to be placed under house arrest, but the existence of this document is still being disputed in the courts.

Shafee today maintained his client’s position that the former Agong had issued the add-on order for house arrest, and argued that it should be respected and enforced as a royal decree.

“Thus far, there is no second application for pardon. Thus far. But I am contemplating of doing a second pardon but without prejudice to Datuk Seri Najib’s right to pursue the addendum.

Shafee claimed in a press conference at the Putrajaya court complex after Najib’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial that there would be significant repercussions if the addendum was not pursued, as it would mean failing to pursue a right already granted to Datuk Seri Najib. He also stated that, in light of this, any second pardon application would be made without prejudice to their right to pursue the addendum.

Najib has been a prisoner since August 23, 2022, which was when he was sentenced to a 12-year jail term and a RM210 million fine as he was found guilty over the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s RM42 million.

To date, he has been imprisoned for over two years and five months.

On February 2, 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board announced its decision from a January 29, 2024 meeting to reduce Najib’s sentence to six years’ jail and RM50 million fine.

This means that Najib’s six-year jail term will end in 2028 if he pays the fine.

The earliest that Najib can apply for parole would be in August this year.

A prisoner who is granted parole would be allowed to spend the rest of their jail term outside prison and at their residence, while being monitored.

Najib could be released from prison as early as August 2026, if he pays the fine and he displays good behaviour and is granted remission of his jail term.

Najib is claiming however that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong made an addendum or additional document to order for him to be placed under house arrest, as part of the pardon which reduced his jail term to six years. This is still an ongoing dispute in the courts.