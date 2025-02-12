KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — A father tried to save his five-year-old daughter by pulling her to safety after their vehicle crashed into a ravine on Jalan Lama Raub–Bentong in Raub yesterday.

Raub District Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman to Buletin TV3 that the accident occurred at around 6pm near the iron bridge in Pekan Tras.

The car, driven by a 30-year-old man, was heading from Tranum to Raub when it veered off the road and plunged into the ravine.

“The vehicle is believed to have lost control before skidding off the road.

“The father, who remained conscious, managed to pull his daughter from the wreckage and carry her up the embankment,” he was quoted as saying.

Medical personnel from Raub Hospital later confirmed that the child had died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident resulted from negligent driving.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.