PENAMPANG, Feb 12 — Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick has suggested that religious tourism be developed in Sabah as a new attraction for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He said that this would help show the uniqueness and diversity of Malaysians, especially in Sabah, which is well known for its harmony, unity and togetherness among people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“In Sabah, we can see how mosques, churches, Hindu temples and Buddhist temples are located close to each other with mutual respect, such as in Bukit Padang, Kota Kinabalu, and other districts.

“This is something special that we can promote through religious tourism, so that both local and international tourists can understand how Malaysians live together in harmony through tolerance and respect,” he said at the Sri Subramaniar Temple at Jalan Lama Penampang, Kinarut, near here for the Thaipusam celebration.

Ewon added that he would suggest to his colleagues in the Tourism Ministry to develop “religious pilgrimage tourism” as one of Sabah’s main attractions.

“I will bring this idea to the Ministry of Tourism so they can study how it can be developed and included in the Visit Malaysia Year or Visit Sabah Year for the Visit Malaysia 2026,” he said.

“I believe this can be developed for Sabah and will become one of our strengths,” he added.

Ewon also said that if this plan goes ahead, his ministry could help fund the tourism industry through its agencies.

“At the ministry level, we already have some support programmes, such as the Jejak Koperasi programme. If these tourism sites are managed by cooperatives, we already have funds that can be used to support them.

“For the tourism packages and programmes, I believe the Ministry of Tourism can look into how to attract both local and foreign tourists to Sabah for the religious pilgrimage tourism,” he said.

“This would not only highlight the beauty of Sabah’s mountains and islands, but also the respect and tolerance among its different religious communities,” he said.

Ewon explained that religious tourism can bring economic benefits to Sabah, especially for tour operators, travel agents, hotels, restaurants and religious sites.

“We can see that the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque already attracts many tourists who come to take pictures. But if tourists were also taken to visit other places of worship, it would help them understand and respect the religious harmony in Sabah.

“I believe this is something we need to highlight more in Sabah,” he said.

Ewon, who is also Penampang Member of Parliament, also shared that last year he donated RM30,000 to the Sri Subramaniar Temple and will continue supporting religious needs in his area.

“This year, I will continue my donation as part of my responsibility to help meet the needs of all religious communities in Penampang.

“I also helped this temple get RM150,000 in funding from the Prime Minister’s Office last year, and I have been informed about new needs this year, which I will help with,” he said.

Ewon also expressed his appreciation for the Indian community, saying they have played a role in nation-building, unity and religious harmony.

“We must remember that Indian leaders also signed the Malaysia Agreement. This means they have always had an important role and share the responsibility of building this country together with other communities.

“This country belongs to all of us, and we all have a role to develop it together. It starts with respect, tolerance and understanding among different religious groups so that we can work together better.

“Through this cooperation, we can focus on Sabah’s real needs, such as economic development, infrastructure and other improvements,” he said. — The Borneo Post