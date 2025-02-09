IPOH, Feb 9 — Four khatibs, who are also imams at mosques in Perak, have been temporarily suspended from their duties by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) for allegedly delivering Friday sermon that was not prepared by the department on Jan 31.

JAIPk deputy director Zakaria Abd Razak said the four khatibs are imams serving in mosques in Parit Buntar, Kuala Kangsar and Teluk Intan.

He said JAIPk issued the letters of temporary suspension on Feb 6, which also included suspending the khatibs’ allowances.

“The duration of the temporary suspension will be decided when the disciplinary committee convenes.

“The committee will likely meet in early Ramadan to decide whether to lift the suspension or impose other disciplinary actions,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration at Muhammadiah Mosque (Chinese Mosque), here today.

Zakaria said this in response to questions about the status of JAIPk’s disciplinary committee meeting, which will determine the course of action against a khatib who allegedly read a Friday sermon text prepared by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department on Jan 31.

According to Zakaria, one of the reasons given by the khatib involved was a computer malfunction that prevented him from accessing JAIPk’s prepared sermon for that particular week.

He said that, based on complaints received, the sermons delivered by the khatibs that week included texts prepared by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), religious authorities from Kedah and Penang, and JAIPk’s texts from 2023.

At the same time, Zakaria said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has been informed of the matter and has decreed that strict action be taken.

Previously, the police had handed over the investigation into the khatib case, which involved the delivery of unauthorised Friday prayer sermon, to JAIPk for further investigation. — Bernama