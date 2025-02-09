KULAI, Feb 9 — A bus driver and 21 passengers were slightly injured in an accident involving a bus and a lorry at Kilometre 35.4 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) here early this morning.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said police received information about the accident involving a Hino bus and Volvo truck at about 2.45am.

He said preliminary investigations found that the accident is believed to have occurred when the driver of the bus was speeding and failed to slow down his vehicle, before colliding with the rear of the lorry.

“As a result of the violation, the bus driver and 21 passengers suffered minor injuries and received outpatient treatment at the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital here,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said the case was being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59).

“Members of the public who have information related to the accident can contact the investigating officer of the case, Sgt Ali Lorulince Abdullah at 013-7778884 or the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Kulai District Police Headquarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II KUP Mohd Khairil Buang said a Fire Rescue Tender with a strength of 15 personnel from the Kulai and Renggam Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the Operation Release Team found that the truck was gone and there were 22 victims who were injured.

“The PKO then removed two victims using stretchers and sent three victims to hospitals for further treatment, while the other victims were handed over to Health officials for further action,” he said. — Bernama