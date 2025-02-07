SEREMBAN, Feb 7 — Two male factory workers, a local and an Indonesians, suffered second degree burns during a fire at a factory processing crude palm oil in Nilai near here today.

The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that firefighters learnt about the fire involving both victims, 43 and 36, at 1.09 pm.

“Both victims were given first aid by medical teams before being sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

“The fire involved part of the factor structure, measuring 7,534 square feet, the warehouse area processing crude palm oil and a skylift and an excavator were also burnt,” the centre said.

Firefighters conducted overhaul work and managed to put out the fire by 1.55 pm. — Bernama