KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the final stages of its Ops Sky investigation following the recording of statements from three celebrities yesterday.

Sources reportedly confirmed to Berita Harian that MACC has now obtained all necessary information from the individuals involved.

"All three arrived at the MACC headquarters via the main entrance yesterday morning, not the back door as previously reported by the media.

"With the information gathered, the focus is now on finalising the investigation," the source was quoted as saying.

The celebrities, who arrived at 9:30am, finished giving their statements around 2:30pm. No further arrests have been made in connection with the case.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed their attendance, noting that the celebrities were there to assist with the ongoing probe.

The three individuals are actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, singer Ziana Zain and astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor.

Earlier reports had claimed that the celebrities had been paid up to RM400,000 over one to two years as brand ambassadors for the financial consultancy firm under investigation.

As of now, 27 individuals have been remanded, including 18 bank officers, eight employees from the financial consultancy firm, and one civilian. All have been released on MACC bail.

The operation also led to the seizure of approximately 4,000 documents, while 98 bank accounts worth over RM17 million have been frozen.